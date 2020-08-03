Calhoun County reaches 1,500 COVID-19 cases, and some 20 possible related deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County reaches a sad milestone in their fight against COVID-19.
The area has now seen a total of more than 1,500 positive diagnoses of the disease.
In fact, Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton says shockingly, half of that number comes from just the last 14 days.
At a news conference Monday at RMC, Barton said they have a total of nine deaths, with another eleven under investigation and strongly suspected of being related to the coronavirus.
Doctors urged people to take extra care, where a mask, practice social distancing.
And if you've been diagnosed even with mild symptoms, quarantine yourself.
"Be careful. Wear a mask, self isolate, wash your heands. Do not get around people. If you have sick people aounrd you at your home, you've got to find a place to quarantine safely because if not, you're going to spread this virus," RMC Physician Dr. Almena Free says.
RMC doctors and CEO Lance Bass say they have a shortage of nurses and a wait time in their ER because of the many COVID-19 cases they're encountering.
They’re pleading with the public to be patient with the staff, and asking nurses to consider working for them, not necessarily in the COVID units.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.