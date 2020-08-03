Bessemer man charged with sexual torture of child

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man is in jail charged with the sexual torture of a child.
Trussville Police officers confirm 36-year-old Christopher Deward James is charged with three counts of sexual torture, two in Trussville and one in Jefferson County, one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old in Jefferson County, and one count of violating a court order on an aggravated stalking charge.
Sgt. Filetti said the incidents happened over a period of time from 2019 to 2020.
James is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $225,000.
