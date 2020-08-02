Victim killed in a single-vehicle crash on Warrior Jasper Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning at approximately 6:32 a.m.
The victim has not yet been identified.
According to authorities, the victim was driving a Chevy Colorado pickup truck when it left the roadway and struck a large tree on Warrior-Jasper Road at Central Road in Warrior.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information has been released. This is still an ongoing investigation.
