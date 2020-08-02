Sunday Morning Weather

In Central Alabama an area of low pressure is moving along the Mississippi River this morning and this motion is expected to continue through tomorrow as Isaias moves north along the Atlantic Coast. A weak surface front will push into our area today, stalling along The I-59 Corridor. This front will be the focusing area for showers and thunderstorms today mainly along and south of I-59 but coverage will remain limited. By tomorrow the front will begin to dissipate as it merges with the winds circulating around Isaias so only isolated showers or storms can be expected, mainly confined to East Alabama.