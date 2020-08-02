Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge will continue in portions of the northwest Bahamas through the morning. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the Florida east coast later today. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coast and adjacent waterways.
Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding in the Bahamas, and flash and urban flooding especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, along the east coast of the United States. Minor river flooding and isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and mid Atlantic early next week. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the United States East Coast from northeast Florida to South Carolina.
In Central Alabama an area of low pressure is moving along the Mississippi River this morning and this motion is expected to continue through tomorrow as Isaias moves north along the Atlantic Coast. A weak surface front will push into our area today, stalling along The I-59 Corridor. This front will be the focusing area for showers and thunderstorms today mainly along and south of I-59 but coverage will remain limited. By tomorrow the front will begin to dissipate as it merges with the winds circulating around Isaias so only isolated showers or storms can be expected, mainly confined to East Alabama.
The area of low pressure associated with the front will become more pronounced by Tuesday as Isaias moves northeast. This will serve to bring in a slightly cooler air mass Tuesday and Wednesday. The low will begin to lose strength by the second half of the week allowing temperatures to again rise and allowing for the development of a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms through the beginning of the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.