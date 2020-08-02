Saturday marks first night of earlier last call at Alabama bars

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of Saturday night, bars and restaurants across Alabama have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., and drinking alcohol has to end at 11:30 p.m.
The Alabama Beverage Control Board approved an emergency order to restrict alcohol sales in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The move has some North Alabama business owners worried.
John Wheat is the owner of Josie’s in Decatur. He said his prime hours for alcohol sales are after 11 p.m., so this new rule is going to financially hurt his business.
This is on top of the hit restaurants and bars have already taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wheat said he understands wanting to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19, but he’s confused at how just stopping alcohol sales at a certain time will do that.
”I’m not really sure the reason behind this ordinance because I have to just stop selling alcohol at 11 o’clock and have all of the alcohol off of the table by 11:30, but you can still have a coke, a tea, eat a piece of pizza until we close,” he said.
Wheat said despite this bump in the road, he’s sure his business will overcome this obstacle and continue to thrive.
As of right now, the Alabama Beverage Control Board has not announced when this health order will end.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.