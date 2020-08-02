Peacful protest to raise awareness at Vestavia Hills High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Vestavia Hills High School are holding a peaceful protest to raise awareness about the school district transferring the principal.
Vestavia Hills City Schools announced they are moving Dr. Tyler Burgess from principal at Vestavia Hills High School to the principal of the remote learning model.
The news isn't sitting well with some students and teachers.
The protest is being organized by students, with hundreds expected to attend.
Vestavia Hills High School girls’ soccer coach Brigid Meadow said she was “shocked” when she discovered Burgess was being moved.
"I felt the safest and most the support at the school I have ever felt with Dr. Burgess as principal," said Littleton. " I think the students felt the same way. They loved him. I believe the student protesting is evidence that he made a lot of good relationships with students and teachers."
The protest is scheduled for Monday August 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot at VHHS. You’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.