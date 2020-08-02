Man facing felony charges after car chase, tossing out drugs and assult

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBRC) - A man is facing seven felony charges after being apprehended for a police chase Tuesday night.
Jefferson County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a White Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck on Walker’s Chapel Road in Fultondale.
Charles Ray Ricketts has been identified as the suspect.
According to reports, Ricketts appeared to have slowed down the vehicle, coming to a complete stop, but instead fled from the authorities.
Jefferson County called for backup to a police chase that started in Fultondale and ended on I-22 near Cherry Avenue in Graysville where the Ricketts lost control of his vehicle.
According to reports, Ricketts was seen tossing what was later found to be bags of crystal methamphetamine, out of his window during the chase.
Authorities say Ricketts slammed his brakes, put his truck in reverse, and rammed the lead patrol unit in the pursuit. He repeated the act multiple times until the deputies fired two shots at him. He was not hit.
Rickets was taken into custody and charged with 2nd Degree Assault, Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substances, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
