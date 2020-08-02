Former Alabama AD Bill Battle in hospital with coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bill Battle, former Alabama football player and Athletic Director is in the hospital with coronavirus.
He released a statement which said, “I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes from so many, and want to let you know that I’m stable and resting comfortably. I’ve got great doctors and nurses at U-A-B looking after me and expect to make a full recovery. Time and patience are important in the meantime.”
Battle is 78 years old. He played on Bear Bryant’s first national championship team back in 1961 and was also the head coach for the Tennessee Vols football team.
