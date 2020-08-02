FDA warns consumers not to use certain hand sanitizers as they may contain methanol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not use certain hand sanitizers as they may contain methanol.
The following chart outlines the information from the FDA on hand sanitizer labels for consumers to use to identify a product:
- That has been tested by FDA and found to contain methanol.
- That is labeled to contain methanol.
- That is being recalled by the manufacturer or distributor.
- That is subpotent, meaning it has less than the required amount of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol.
- That is purportedly made at the same facility as products that have been tested by FDA and found to contain methanol.
The FDA says to not use hand sanitizers from these companies, or products with these names or NDC numbers.
You can view the list of hand sanitizer the FDA is warning consumers about here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.