Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -First, the latest on Hurricane Isaias. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected in portions of the Bahamas through Saturday, and Hurricane Warnings are in effect. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the Florida east coast late Saturday and Saturday night.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coastline and adjacent waterways. Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding. Isolated minor river flooding is possible across the eastern Carolinas and into Virginia early next week. There is a risk of impacts from winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge spreading along much of the the U.S. east coast through early next week.
In Central Alabama the main effects from The Hurricane will be drier conditions than previous days although there will be scattered showers and storms across the area today with the better rain chances in North and Northwest Alabama. There is still a chance for a few stronger storms due to an area of low pressure which will remain in the area through the day but afternoon temperatures will only top out at or a degree or so below 90. Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure will build across the region from Canada all the way to The Gulf of Mexico.
Isaias is expected to approach the Atlantic coast of Florida and move north along the East Coast. This will lead to very isolated shower or thunderstorm development in our area with the primary rain threat confined to Southeast Alabama. The drier air will continue through Monday again limiting all but isolated rain areas. The pattern will continue into the week with high pressure being the dominant weather condition across the region. A persistent west/northwest wind flow will continue to limit any return flow of Gulf Moisture with limit rain chances for most of the week and highs continuing around 90.
