Saturday Morning Weather

In Central Alabama the main effects from The Hurricane will be drier conditions than previous days although there will be scattered showers and storms across the area today with the better rain chances in North and Northwest Alabama. There is still a chance for a few stronger storms due to an area of low pressure which will remain in the area through the day but afternoon temperatures will only top out at or a degree or so below 90. Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure will build across the region from Canada all the way to The Gulf of Mexico.