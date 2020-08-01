Enforcement on Alabama alcohol restrictions begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will begin enforcing the new alcohol sales curfew. The move is an effort to curb COVID-19 cases.
“You are already looking at a very fragile industry,” The Collins Bar Head Bartender Ronald Moore said. “It almost feels like we are being policed and targeted a little bit. I don’t know if that’s true, but it’s just the feeling you get.”
Moore and other Alabama bartenders now have to call last call before 11 p.m.
Moore says they plan to pass out to-go menus around 10:30 and no alcohol will be consumed past 11:30, per the new curfew.
“We are making 50 percent less money than we were before coronavirus,” Moore said. “Now, we are making 50 percent of that 50 percent. We are down to a quarter of what we were looking at originally.”
Moore says he is choosing to look at the glass have full when it comes to the new curfew.
“When you start seeing how many bars and restaurants are actually closing, you are just glad to have a job,” Moore said.
Moore said he thinks customers will just start drinking earlier, now that they have to be done earlier. The bar will also close early now too.
“I’m going to have the same drunks at 11 o’clock that I would have had at two,” Moore said. “For us, it hurts. But, it hurts a lot less than being told you have to shut down for the next four months.”
The new alcohol restrictions only applies to bars, restaurants, and country clubs.
