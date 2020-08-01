The Bruno Event Team expecting decision about fan capacity in coming weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the SEC moving to a conference-only schedule, fans are questioning what will mean for them if attendance is reduced.
The Bruno Event Team controls Auburn, Alabama and even UAB’s gameday operations, and when it comes to fan attendance this fall, CEO Gene Hallman says SEC schools are proceeding as normal as far as ticket sales so far.
“We are on track as years past. There’s maybe been a drop off in parking passes as of late, but in general those numbers are very similar in previous seasons so fans are hopeful,” said Hallman.
The SEC has yet to release it’s updated conference-only schedule for all 14 schools, but Hallman says the updated conference schedule will add a home game for both the Tide & Tigers. As far as the number of fans allowed, The Bruno Event Team expects a decision to be made in a few weeks.
“All universities are proceeding as if things are going to be normal, but knowing full well, that limits and restrictions will be made, and then each university will have a decision to make on who gets the tickets and who won’t be allowed in. The SEC is holding out to make a decision as long as they can so we can gather more information on the latest health trends,” added Hallman.
Alabama AD Greg Byrne has already told fans that the UA program will be significantly impacted if fans are limited. As for UAB in Conference USA, the Blazers are hoping to play a full 12-game schedule and fans will not be limited at Legion Field.
“As of right now there will no limitations on attendance because you have a big stadium in Legion Field, and the end zones, which are normally block off with tarps, will be opened up for fans to spread out,” said Hallman.
The SEC will kickoff it’s season on September 26th with UAB scheduled for September 3rd as the Blazers wait for an official decision from CUSA.
