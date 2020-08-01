Woman shot and killed in B’ham Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Saturday night in the 1100 Block of Kawanda Lane.
Birmingham PD says they received a call around 9:11 p.m. of someone attempting to kick in the door of a residence.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, an adult woman, lying unresponsive in the doorway.
Officials have a person in custody and are questioning them about the incident. Police are asking anyone with any information to please call the Birmingham Police Department.
