Back to school champions day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools are starting in just a few weeks and one local group wanted to help students in need by giving out school supplies.
“Chosen Angels” will provide supportive assistance and hope to children and families in Jefferson County.
Today, volunteers will focus on school supplies for families that are in need of help.
Founder Rachel Green says this year’s giveaway is different, from the Coronavirus pandemic to the death of George Floyd; she hopes to not only to give out supplies, but also hope.
“It’s not about color or what church you go to,it’s about demonstrating love and unity, because that’s what God would want us to do, so it’s a blessing to me,” said Green.
There was also a raffle with three Chromebook computers with printers and monitors.
