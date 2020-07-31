Vestavia Hills School System delays start date; other changes for new school year

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills City Schools has announced some changes to their plan for the start of the school year.
School will now start August 20. Sixth through 12th graders, who chose in-person learning, will move to an alternating day schedule to reduce the number of people on campus each day. Students in Pre-K through 5th grade, who chose in-person learning, will continue to meet everyday of the week.
The system is also reopening online-only enrollment until August 4 and moving a principal to oversee online learning. Parents can find the enrollment form here.
To date, approximately 18% of students in the system have enrolled in remote instruction for the first semester, according to a news release.
