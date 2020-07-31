University of Alabama hosts series or graduation ceremonies over the weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduation ceremonies are one of the big highlights on campus at the University of Alabama. Coronavirus forced big changes, like delaying graduation by nearly two months, but it didn’t stop it. The first of three ceremonies started at 9 o’clock Friday morning.
The University is spreading out 9 ceremonies over 3 days in order to practice social distancing inside Coleman Coliseum, which seats more than 15,000 people. Between 300 to 500 graduates will participate in each ceremony. Tickets are required to attend graduation and graduates and their loved ones are required to wear masks or face coverings. Hand sanitizing stations were also spread throughout the facility.
The class of 2020 felt thankful COVID-19 did not cost them the graduation they hoped for. “I am so excited. After giving the University of Alabama four years of my life. I believe that we deserve to have an actual ceremony. But I’m glad they put it where it’s strict protocols,” Jailyn Murrell, a UA graduate told WBRC. Graduation ceremonies will continue at the University of Alabama on Saturday and Sunday.
