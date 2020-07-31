Tuscaloosa business happy there will be a 2020 college football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The promise of college football in the Fall came as good news to Tuscaloosa-area business.
Thursday’s announcement from the Southeastern Conference of a 10 game conference-only football season gave businesses that depend on football fans for revenue, like restaurants, hotels and retail shops, a lifeline.
Don Staley, President and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, said some businesses were treading water until the SEC confirmed a Fall football season. He felt fans from a three to five hour radius will still want to be in Tuscaloosa if the Crimson Tide is playing a game. Those folks will eat in restaurants and could spend the night in hotels like they usually do for Alabama home games.
“I just still believe that you will have folks who want to be here if nothing else, just to be close to Alabama football in Tuscaloosa,” Stale explained. He said city of Tuscaloosa will likely wait to see what the University of Alabama decides to do about tailgating on campus before they announce where out of town visitors can hang out and watch the game.
Most businesses are still not allowed to have more than 50% capacity because coronavirus restrictions.
