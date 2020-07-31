$50M grant program to help nonprofits and faith-based organizations during pandemic

“Nonprofits and faith-based organizations are truly the backbone of our great state,” Ivey said in an emailed statement. “Alabama relies on these entities to be equipped to serve our communities in ways where the state is either unable or incapable of doing so. Unfortunately, many of these groups often have a hard time keeping critical funds flowing in normal circumstances, and the pandemic has exponentially increased their struggle to remain operational. It is simply the right thing to do for our state to ensure Alabama nonprofits and faith-based organizations can recover in order to benefit the citizens they serve.”