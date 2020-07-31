Look for scattered showers and storms today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our morning with the temperatures in Birmingham at a warm 79 degrees. The dew points are in the 70s with winds out of the southwest at 9 mph.
Temperatures across our area began in the mid to upper 70s today.
Our FIRST ALERT ACCUTRACK RADAR AND SATELLITE imagery is not showing any rainfall out there this morning for us.
Our FIRST ALERT NEXT 24 HOURS is showing a decent chance of rain for this afternoon. I’m going with a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorm development for this afternoon, so be sure and grab the umbrella before you head out.
Tomorrow, there looks to only be a brief period of rain in our area in the early afternoon. Beyond that, we appear to be mostly dry.
On Sunday, most of the rain appears to be toward the Montgomery area and into south Alabama.
Watching the tropics, Isaias has developed into a Category One hurricane, with flooding rains and mudslides still ravaging the Dominican Republic.
Isaias is expected to strengthen to Cat 2 status and push through the Bahamas, with 100-mph winds.
The system will likely weaken back to Category One status as it is projected to move up the east coast of Florida and then the east coast. The system should be headed out to sea by next Thursday.
Our FIRST ALERT 7-DAY FORECAST shows only isolated showers with partly cloudy skies going into our new workweek.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.