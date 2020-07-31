Healthcare frontline worker gives birth to a healthy baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders take extra measures to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic to welcome their newborn.
Being cautious and prepared is something all pregnant women must do, but pregnant women during COVID-19 must be on their guard to make sure their babies are safe every step of the way.
A family that knows this very well is the Gandys.
“I guess for me, it was all about making it to the week of without, you know, getting COVID or anything like that because if you get it you know you can’t be here,” says Jason Gandy.
For Jason and, his wife, Sarah they had to be extra careful because they are frontline workers and awaiting the arrival of their second child.
Jason works in the CATH lab and Sarah works as an ICU nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. And throughout the pregnancy, Sarah and Jason kept working full time.
Sarah says that she kept working until Wednesday, July 29, she explains further, “Very interesting, different for sure. I enjoyed it because I do enjoy what I do as an ICU nurse, but it’s definitely taking those extra precautions to make sure I kept myself safe as long as my patients and my family at home.”
Sarah and Jason say making sure they were masked up and practicing good hand hygiene were very important to make sure they stayed healthy.
“Having a child is difficult to begin with, but having a child in the pandemic is definitely something different,” Sarah said.
Despite the pandemic, the Gandys still want to make their delivery day special for all their loved ones. So, Sarah and Jason decided to have a gender reveal for their friends and family waiting outside of Women’s Hospital making it a wonderful surprise.
Harrison Paul Gandy weighing 7 lbs., 9 ounces and 20 and a quarter inches long and waited patiently to meet the rest of his family.
The Gandys say that they’ll continue to practice social distancing to take those extra precautions once Harrison goes home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.