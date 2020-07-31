Gov. Ivey allocates $100 million to increase internet access for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - More students could have access to the internet this fall for virtual learning through the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program, which will provide vouchers for families of students on free or reduced lunch to cover the cost of high-speed internet through December. Governor Ivey allocated $100 million in CARES Act funding to increase access to internet for K-12 students attending school in the fall.
“For those families that have access to the internet but for some reason have not connected, this is going to get those kids online sooner to be prepared for the school year,” Michelle Roth, Executive Director of the Alabama Cable and Broadband Association said.
Michelle is a part of a working group that’s been helping state leaders address the serious gaps in broadband coverage throughout the state and not just in rural areas where you might think.
“It could be in densely populated areas where internet is available but families are not able for economic reasons. This connectivity is really important and this opportunity through the CARES funding will get these low income students and families connected,” Roth said.
If you qualify for this program, you’ll get a notice in the mail by the middle of August. Families can find out more information at https://abcstudents.org/
