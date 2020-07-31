Full time virtual learning deadline for Tuscaloosa City Schools is Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For parents of students in the Tuscaloosa City School System, Friday is the deadline to decide if you want your child to learn virtually for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
Although the first 9 weeks is full time virtual for all students in Tuscaloosa City Schools, the option to stay full time virtual for the entire school year will not be available unless you sign up before the deadline today at 4:30 p.m.
The school system is giving parents an option to switch from full time virtual learning to in-person learning for the second semester, if they choose to, at the end of this upcoming one. The school district has released a TCS virtual parent learning guide online.
This includes what your child can expect daily and a sample student schedule per grade levels. For example, K through 2nd grade has 10 minutes for morning meetings and daily check ins listed. Then 20 minutes of phonics vocabulary and 15 minutes reading comprehension direct instruction live or pre-recorded could follow.
Take a few minutes to read the parent guide on virtual learning! Http://ow.ly/ybis50amcmh
If you are considering fully virtual learning you can sign up here.
