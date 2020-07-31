B’ham man charged with Monday murder outside apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has been charged with murder after an investigation into a homicide that happened Monday.
25-year-old Marquele Dion Brownlee has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Dexter Speights.
Police from Birmingham’s east precinct were called to investigate a shooting at the Springville Landing apartments around 9 p.m. Monday night.
When they arrived, they found Speights suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but he later died from his injuries.
Brownlee was in the Jefferson County Jail as of Friday afternoon with a $125,000 bond.
If you have any additional details in this incident, you’re asked to call Birmingham PD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
