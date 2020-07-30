West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force given $17,000 donation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force started in 2017. It didn’t take long for some people to see the good it could do in Tuscaloosa area.
That’s why the local chapter of Soroptimist International donated $17,000 to the task force Thursday. They were joined by the heads of the Tuscaloosa, Northport, and University of Alabama police departments along with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. More than two dozen officers from those departments make up the unit.
The unit’s commander says the big donation comes at an important time for local law enforcement.
“Especially coming at a time when city government is taking a hit with the virus and employment numbers are down, especially for law enforcement so it’s very huge,” said Lt. Darren Beams.
Soroptimist is Latin for “best for women,” according to members. They raised money through a brunch and by soliciting donations from outside the organization.
Beams said they will use some of the $17,000 donation to buy electronic equipment for their human trafficking investigations.
