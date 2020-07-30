UAB relaxing freshman live-on campus policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s still policy for nearly all freshman at UAB to live on campus, but that policy is now being relaxed a little.
The university says it will work with students on a case by case basis to offer them flexibility for whatever circumstances they may find themselves in.
“If they have extenuating circumstances that preclude them from living on campus we certainly want to work with them because we really want them to be successful Blazer,” Patricia Martinez, an Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Division Operations said.
Martinez is encouraging freshmen to live on campus because she says it will keep them more and engaged and connected in ways that they might not get if they live at home.
Any freshman who has circumstances that will prevent them from living on campus can contact studenthousing@uab.edu to discuss cancellation options.
Students will only be on campus until Thanksgivng break. UAB says student health is top priority and they’re doing everything they can to promote that on campus.
