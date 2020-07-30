Tuscaloosa man wrongfully accused of a crime gives back

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - David Hinton’s story is all about starting over and moving forward. After claiming his innocence for a crime he said he never committed, Hinton is hosting a community cleanup day Friday.
Hinton was acquitted for murder last October in Tuscaloosa County. Now he’s getting back to what he knows best and that’s trying to help his community. Volunteers met Wednesday on Old Greensboro Road to kick off their group cleanup efforts.
Hinton said being productive and working with others to give back is how he’s getting over a case that nearly destroyed his life. “I give any advice to anybody who’s been through what I’ve been through, or who’s facing what I’ve faced. You put God first. Donate the time versus the books sometimes it’s not about the money. It’s all about putting in. You put in what you get out. In the community, I felt the need to start in my own community where I was falsely accused,” said Hinton.
If you’d like to volunteer and take part in Hinton’s community cleanup day you can show up to the Englewood Volunteer Fire Department Friday at 8 a.m. Hinton plans to host more like this in other parts of the city in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.