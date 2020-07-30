Tuscaloosa man wrongfully accused of a crime gives back

Hinton said being productive and working with others to give back is how he’s getting over a case that nearly destroyed his life. “I give any advice to anybody who’s been through what I’ve been through, or who’s facing what I’ve faced. You put God first. Donate the time versus the books sometimes it’s not about the money. It’s all about putting in. You put in what you get out. In the community, I felt the need to start in my own community where I was falsely accused,” said Hinton.