Shelby County Sheriff’s office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl.
Diamond Roberson was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen in the Columbiana area. Diamond is a 5′3″, 120 pound black female with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Clayton Smith at (205) 670-6153, csmith@shelbyso.com or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.