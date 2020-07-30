People can now file some police reports online in Tuscaloosa

“With everything that’s going on right now, especially with COVID-19, they don’t have to have an officer come in their house. They don’t have to come out of their house to go to the police department and make a report,” Capt. Mason said. All reports will be reviewed by an officer who may follow up in person or by phone. They will email you a copy of your report in a PDF file that you can print out. You can file a report online by going to www.tuscaloosa.com/pd/reports