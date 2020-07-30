People can now file some police reports online in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police rolled out a new way for people to file police reports.
Captain Brad Mason, the officer over the criminal investigation division, described the new method as “contactless.”
There’s a portal on the Tuscaloosa Police Department website where you can fill out the report. The new system allows people to file reports that can be printed immediately. Only non-emergency crimes that happen inside the Tuscaloosa Police jurisdiction can be filed online.
Some of the crimes that can be filed online include vandalism, traffic complaints and harassing phone calls among others. The new online filing system started Wednesday.
“With everything that’s going on right now, especially with COVID-19, they don’t have to have an officer come in their house. They don’t have to come out of their house to go to the police department and make a report,” Capt. Mason said. All reports will be reviewed by an officer who may follow up in person or by phone. They will email you a copy of your report in a PDF file that you can print out. You can file a report online by going to www.tuscaloosa.com/pd/reports
