Mountain Brook schools push start date for 2020-21 academic year

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Board of Education voted Thursday to postpone the start of the 2020-21 school year to August 20.
Classes were initially scheduled to begin on August 11.
The board said the decision was made to give the system more time to prepare buildings, train employees, and finalize logistics before students return.
In addition, the board decided to start the school year for secondary students who chose the traditional option on a two group schedule with alternating days from week to week.
All the details are available in a PDF from Mountain Brook schools, and you can view it by clicking here.
