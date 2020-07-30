Man arrested in Toomer’s Corner trees poisoning case

ALABAMA CRIMINAL CODE -

Criminal mischief in the first degree

(Section 13A-7-21)

(a) A person commits the crime of criminal mischief in the first degree if, with intent to damage property, and having no right to do so or any reasonable ground to believe that he or she has such right, he or she inflicts damages to property:

(1) In an amount exceeding $2,500 or

(2) By means of an explosion

(b) Criminal mischief is the first degree is a Class C felony

SENTENCING - Standard sentence is one year plus one day and a maximum of 10 years.

FINES - Up to $15,000, as well as restitution and court costs.

Note - These are merely codes. Actual punishments against the accused in this case have not been lodged. The suspect is innocent until proven guilty.