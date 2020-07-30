Jefferson County Health Dept. under pressure to inspect schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Some Alabama schools are getting ready to reopen again in a few weeks, Jefferson County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson has recommended middle and high schools go virtual at least for the first nine weeks while elementary schools get up and running. But It’s on the health department to be sure those schools are safe.
Dr. Wilson and State Health Officer Scott Harris said schools will be inspected to see if they are safe for reopening. The state plans to offer up more guidance this week about what those schools should be doing. This includes making sure the schools are cleaned and sanitized. Dr. Wilson said schools will be inspected, but because of high demands on the inspection department, they may not be able to get to all of them by the time those schools are ready to open
“I will say now for our staff it is a bit challenging because we have so much going on. Our environmental health staff has stepped up to do inspections on businesses, we are also responsible for issues in the jails,” Wilson said.
Dr. Wilson said members of the environmental health department are also volunteering to help out with testing. Wilson says schools will be inspected periodically just not all at once. Next week, a webinar will be offered up to schools by the Alabama Health Department on getting ready to reopen.
