Improving COVID-19 numbers in Walker and Coosa counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders remain concerned about the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
A large number of counties in the state remains in the very high or high risk for spread of the virus, but two Alabama counties are doing well. Those counties are Walker and Coosa.
A few weeks ago, Walker was in the red at a very high risk of spread and number of deaths in the county, but that county is now considered low risk.
If you take a look at the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard for the state, it has some red - which are very high risk - counties, but a number or orange counties which is high risk.
Walker and Coosa counties are now green, or low risk. The health department said that means for the last 14 days, their numbers of confirmed cases have dropped.
Numbers go down over a number of days to move from red to green.
Jasper Mayor David O’Mary was alarmed at the areas high rates earlier, but he believes now people are taking the threat more seriously by wearing face coverings.
“Establishment this morning appeared to be about 80-20. The big box stores are doing a great job of not letting folks into the stores without masks,” Mayor O’Mary said. The mayor hopes this trend and social distancing continues.
The Walker County Health Department said testing has been on a downward trend of confirmed cases of COVID-19. All hope this continues and they admit to have concerns about the return of school students and athletic events.
