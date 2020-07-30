Hudson Poole Fine Jewelers recognizes unsung heroes in the Tuscaloosa-area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hudson-Poole Fine Jewelers has recognized unsung heroes in the Tuscaloosa-area for several years. But in 2020, the business let the public have a say in who the winners were.
The business asked people to read the stories of these community heroes on the the company’s social media pages to help decide who should be awarded a prize.
Lynda Smith won the grand prize, a pair of Forevermark diamond drop earrings valued at $1,200 dollars. Smith works at Englewood Elementary School. She is also an assistant manager of the child nutrition program.
“During the shutdown she helped feed those children and their families. She was also helping Hillcrest Middle School when we went to award her the earrings. She was helping prepare lunches that would feed seven days worth of food to these kids,” John Poole, Vice President of Hudson Poole Fine Jewelers, explained.
Smith was one of five finalist chosen by people at Hudson Poole out of a group of around thirty people. Those five finalists stories were shared on social media for people to like their stories until a winner was determined from the amount of likes.
