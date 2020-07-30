Fairfield City Schools starts virtually, but still prepares for student return

Fairfield, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has created more than just your run-of-the-mill, back-to-school jitters this year.
“We looked at the survey from our parents and students, as well as the survey from our faculty. From our faculty, it showed they had a fear upon them and they were nervous about coming back,” said Dr. Regina Thompson, Fairfield City Schools Superintendent.
Fairfield City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Regina Thompson, says the concerns from parents and staff, along with rising COVID cases, pushed leaders to start virtually for Pre-K through 12th grade students.
“Also talking with Dr. Wilson and understanding - it is serious,” said Dr. Thompson, “We didn’t want to add to that.”
Staff will spend the first week of August training on the new virtual learning software and will teach those lessons from their classrooms in August.
The district is continuing to install safety measures even though less people will be in the building.
“We have hand sanitizer stations up at every entrance,” said Walt Curry, Director of Operations, Fairfield City Schools, “We have plexiglass up.”
District leaders will reassess after labor day if they will extend virtual learning, but in the meantime safety operation leaders say they’re continuing to get ready for whenever students return.
“Thousands of masks and face shields. and supplies. I hope the pandemic doesn’t last a year and a half or 2, but I’m prepared,” said Curry.
The district is providing every student in k-12 with an electronic device. Device pick up will be the first week of school for students.
The superintendent also announced the district will not have fall sports for middle school students. High School students have started practice, but they will continue to monitor and evaluate safety.
