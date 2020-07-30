Daniel Rickett’s family and friends react after his body is identified 2 years after he went missing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from the godmother of Daniel Rickett, a Birmingham teen who was found dead Thursday, over two years since he was reported missing.
Juanita Kirksey has been by Daniel’s mother’s side since February 2018, when the then-17-year-old Carver High School student went missing. Kirksey and others organized searches and vigils for the teen; praying every day for some closure for his family.
Today, Birmingham police confirmed the remains were found in a burned car last week on 2nd place southwest were Daniel’s. He died from a gunshot wound.
“We prayed and we prayed together that this would be Daniel. Finally. Because over the two and a half years, we’ve gotten so many phone calls of remains that they’ve found, bodies that they’ve discovered. Each time it was a no-go. But to finally get a positive confirmation that this is Daniel, it was a relief,” Kirksey said.
Kirksey says Daniel’s mother is heartbroken, but thankful that now she can put her youngest son to rest. But Kirksey says this isn’t over.
“By no means necessary is this the end. This is closure for the family, to put Daniel to rest, but this is only the beginning. To get to the bottom of who took Daniel, what they did to Daniel. Justice will be served,” Kirksey said.
If you have any information about Daniel’s disappearance you’re asked to call Birmingham Police
