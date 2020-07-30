Chance of rain Thursday afternoon, also tracking a developing tropical storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Thursday morning with temperatures in the Birmingham area near 75 degrees.
Our dewpoints remain high in the 70s and the wind is out of the south around 3 mph.
Elsewhere, we have temperatures in the low to mid-70s across our area. Average lows are 72 degrees, so we are a little above that.
Looking across the southeast, there isn’t a lot going on.
West Tennessee could see a few showers, with rain and thunderstorms coming out of southern Illinois.
Our FIRST ALERT NEXT 24 HOURS isn’t showing a lot of rainfall activity for our area. I’m still going with a 50 percent chance of rain for this afternoon though, just due to the elevated dew points.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for tomorrow and Saturday. A 30 percent chance of showers is on tap for Sunday and isolated showers take us into our new workweek.
Tropical storm Isaias has formed in the Caribbean. While the center of circulation will likely move over the Dominican Republic, most of the rain is impacting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Isaias is now on a forecast track to move along the east coast of Florida and up the Atlantic seaboard, which is a dramatic change in the forecast, as of yesterday the system was expected to head along the west coast of Florida and into the Gulf.
Our FIRST ALERT 7-day forecast shows scattered showers through Saturday and isolated shower chances for Sunday through midweek next week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the low 70s.
