Boaz football team helps out teammate with bike donation

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of football athletes from Boaz have gone viral on social media by doing a good deed for one of their very own.
Boaz High School freshman lineman Ranai Ortega received a brand new bike from his teammates.
Ortega arrived to and from practice on his bike, but recently, he has been without his trusty ride.
When his teammates learned of his broken bike, they sprung into action. The team pitched in their own money and purchased Ortego a brand new bicycle.
“Well, we’re all family and I mean there is no reason he should not have a bike and that’s his only mode of transportation and if we can give that to him then that’s what we are going to do,” said teammates Carter Lambert and Carson Shamblee.
Teammates said they wanted to show their teammate how much they care about him and his dedication to the team.
“He’s a great kid, he’s always here when we open the doors, he always tries super hard in practice and he is going to be a really good player. So, we were just really glad to make him feel like he was a part of our team,”said Lambert.
Head coach Jeremy Sullivan said he is proud of his players.
“He’s a good kid and you never know what people are going through you know. I told them today, it’s kind of like throwing a rock in a pond and those ripples spread and you know its hard to stop them and I think this has touched a lot of people,” said Sullivan.
Carter and Carson hope others will be inspired to pay it forward to someone else in the future.
