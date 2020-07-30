Anti-drug group holds back-to-school event in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Children in Anniston got a back to school surprise Wednesday.
The Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention, or ASAP of Calhoun County, threw a back to school event like they do every year.
What they don’t do every year, however, is hold it outside in five different parts of Anniston and Calhoun counties.
We caught up with them at Constantine Homes Thursday where each child received free ice cream and a free backpack full of back to school supplies.
Each child also received a mask, if they didn’t have one already. But it appeared most of the children did.
“Because of COVID-19 of course, and the pandemic, we tried to think outside the box. So right now we’re giving away free ice cream and school supplies to young people throughout the county in order to hopefully uplift their spirits,” says ASAP Executive Director Seyram Selase.
The backpacks also contain coloring books and other items with anti-drug messages, in keeping with the group's mission.
Many of these children will return to virtual school in a few weeks in the Anniston school system.
Calhoun County school children, however, will be returning to campus.
