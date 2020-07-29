Tuscaloosa County Commission gives $5000 to local Meals on Wheels program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission voted unanimously during it’s most recent meeting to give $5000 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama to support its Meals on Wheels program.
“The elderly needs these meals. And a lot of times it’s the only contact they have and during this COVID situation,” said Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle.
Meals on Wheels’ operation in Tuscaloosa County delivers between 68 to 82 hot meals daily Monday through Friday. There are 12 Meals on Wheels routes in the county and the $5000 contribution from the Tuscaloosa County Commission will go towards helping people who can no longer afford to get meals through the service. Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle tells us that is enough money to support the program into the first quarter of 2021.
“So we have to have more money for Meals on Wheels and so the county needs to step up and do this and back them up,” Tingle continued.
On the positive, Community Service Programs of West Alabama says they have more willing to volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program since the pandemic started in West Alabama.
