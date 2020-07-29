Tuscaloosa County Commission gives $5000 to local Meals on Wheels program

Meals on Wheels’ operation in Tuscaloosa County delivers between 68 to 82 hot meals daily Monday through Friday. There are 12 Meals on Wheels routes in the county and the $5000 contribution from the Tuscaloosa County Commission will go towards helping people who can no longer afford to get meals through the service. Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle tells us that is enough money to support the program into the first quarter of 2021.