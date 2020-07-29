North Alabama creek added to state’s fish advisory list due to PFOS

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A third north Alabama waterway has been flagged by the Alabama Department of Public Health due to the presence of perfluoralkyl sulfonate (PFOS).
The Alabama Department of Public Health released its annually updated fish consumption advisories on Tuesday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states PFOS were an ingredient used by the company 3M until 2002. The ADPH report states PFOS are “very resistant to degradation” and can accumulate in fish tissues.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Tennessee Valley Authority and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources collected samples of specific fish species for analysis from various water bodies throughout the state during the fall of 2019. This included 522 samples and 46 collection stations.
The only change in north Alabama’s waterways is the addition of Fox Creek near the Wheeler Reservoir, which runs through Lawrence County south of the Tennessee River. The new advisory states PFOS and mercury for largemouth bass were detected in the latest testing.
PFOS advisories for Baker’s Creek and sections of the Wheeler Reservoir, which were also noted in the state’s 2019 report, remain in effect.
The full 2020 Alabama fish consumption advisories can be found here.
