Jefferson State expects dual enrollment to increase during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College is preparing for more high school students to register for dual enrollment, especially high schoolers taking classes online this year.
Jefferson State is now offering scholarships for high school students wanting to earn college credit with Career Technical Education courses.
That includes courses for nursing, welding, computer science, and more.
This year, Jefferson State will be doing as many of the courses online as they can, but will enforce social distancing in labs when needed.
“I think this is a great opportunity for those students that are doing it virtually because you’re going to have to complete the coursework required by the high school, which a lot of that is equivalent to some of the college courses,” said Dr. Mike Hobbs, Vice President for Student Affairs. “So you can basically knock both of them out at the same time. And you’re still doing it at home, you’re doing it in the surroundings that you’re used to.”
Dr. Hobbs said if you plan to register, the sooner the better because classes fill up.
For more information, visit library.jeffersonstate.edu.
