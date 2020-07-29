Jefferson Co. doctor accused in ‘Peeping Tom’ case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County doctor is accused of being a “Peeping Tom.”
Dr. Paul D. Roller, 54, of Birmingham turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday.
He is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance.
Homewood police said in May they responded to a home in the Edgewood community on a report of a peeping tom.
A report was done and evidence collected from the scene. Detectives analyzed the collected evidence and upon further investigation, to include the execution of two search warrants, were able to identify a suspect.
This is still an active investigation and evidence suggests that there are possibly more victims.
Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Smith at 205 332 6255.
