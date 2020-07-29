JeffCo Health Officer believes more people are taking COVID-19 seriously

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Wilson believes more people are now understanding the seriousness when it comes to wearing face coverings. The county’s mandatory order has been in place since June 29. It requires people to wear face coverings out in the public with few exceptions.
Wilson says the health department’s inspectors are still going out to check on businesses to make sure they’re following the rules. He’s hoping people will continue wearing face masks to slow the spread.
“We are getting more and more people in our community who know someone personally whose gotten sick or even died. So I think the public is just understanding that this is really real and that we have to take it seriously,” Dr. Wilson said.
As far as enforcement goes, Wilson is leaving that up to each municipality. We’re told so far, most law enforcement agencies are still educating people instead of fines or arrests.
