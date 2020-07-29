How likely are younger students to comply with wearing a face covering at school?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the Alabama “safer at home” order requires school staff to wear face coverings and students in second grade and up to wear them, WBRC asked the experts how likely are they to wear them all day?
Acceptable face coverings according to the order are masks, homemade or manufactured, or face shields. The face-covering must cover the nose and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from a different household.
We’ve heard some adults complain about wearing face coverings but UAB infectious disease assistant professor Dr. Ellen Eaton said children may surprise everyone with how easily they’re able to comply with wearing a mask.
However, if needed, Eaton said there is a way to increase the chance of children wearing masks.
“Kids can do really well with masks especially when they see mom and dad model the mask use,” Dr. Eaton said.
Of course, there are exceptions including people with disabilities.
“Specifically Autism Spectrum disorders, or if your child gets a certain type of therapy and they need to read lips, if your child is hearing impaired, they may need a staff person to be in a face shield or even a staff person to be in a special mask with a clear inset over their mouth so they can read those lips,” Eaton suggested.
