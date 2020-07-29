Heart Gallery Alabama: Kayson

Kayson, born December 2003, is a very smart child who is driven with what he wants. He is a caring and feels the need to take care of everyone.
He likes basketball, being outside, meditation and walking. Kayson does well in school and he does not have an IEP.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
