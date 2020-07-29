Gov. Kay Ivey to hold press conference Wednesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will hold a press conference this morning to provide an update on Alabama’s response to COVID-19.
The press conference at 11 a.m. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will also be in attendace.
The press conference at 11 a.m.
This is Gov. Ivey’s first press conference since announcing a statewide mask order on July 15. The order is set to expire on Friday.
The order, which is part of Ivey’s amended Safer at Home order, says “Masks required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions.”
This story will be updated after the press conference.
