FIRST ALERT: Threat of scattered showers again this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Well, we’ve made it to Hump Day. We’re halfway to the weekend!
I experienced some slick roadways on my way to work this morning. As of 4 a.m., we were seeing light rain falling just north of Birmingham along I-65 in the Gardendale area and up through Graysville. There were also some isolated showers near Leeds and just north of Vincent along highway 231.
Temps this morning are again in the 70s.
Our FIRST ALERT ACCUTRACK RADAR AND SATELLITE imagery is showing those isolated sprinkles in our area, with variably cloudy skies.
The FIRST ALERT NEXT 24 HOURS is showing another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon. Look for highs to again top out in the 80s this afternoon, instead of the 90s like last week. That’s due in part to our cloud cover and the potential for scattered afternoon storms.
Thursday through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend we hold on to a decent chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
We are watching the tropics for potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to form. This system is just entering into the Caribbean from the Atlantic, and has a 90-percent chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm withing the next 48 hours. We will be watching this system closely, as it will likely develop into a tropical storm and could move along the west coast of Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
Our FIRST ALERT 7-DAY FORECAST continues to show scattered showers and thunderstorms every day, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.
I hope you have an awesome Hump Day!
