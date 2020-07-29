3 in custody after high speed chase in Cullman, Morgan Counties

[County Law Live] The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcment Unit attached to the ALEA Region F Taskforce attempted a Felony Traffic Stop which lead to a high speed chase on I-65, HWY 31 and HWY 157 through Morgan and Cullman Counties. The vehicle was successfully stopped by a Cullman and Morgan County Patrol Units...while going backwards... while in drive... in the high, high grass... in a ditch along 157 with all three occupants successfully taken into custody. Additional details to come.