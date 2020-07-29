3 in custody after high speed chase in Cullman, Morgan Counties

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are in custody after an overnight chase that spanned two counties and three major roadways.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says it’s Drug Enforcement Unit was involved in the chase after trying to perform a felony traffic stop.
The chase dipped into Cullman County and hit I-65, Highway 31 and Highway 157 before patrol units were able to stop the vehicle.
Three people are in custody. Their names and charges have not yet been made public.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.