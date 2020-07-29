Birmingham Zoo continues reopening process Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The next steps of fully - and safely - reopening the Birmingham Zoo take effect Wednesday as the primate and predator buildings will be accessible to guests.
Animals featured in the zoo’s primates building include the Sumatran orangutans, ring-tailed lemurs, squirrel monkeys, black-handed spider monkey, giant otters, leopard and more. The predator building features numerous cats, including the sand cat, Pallas cat (check out the video below!), bobcat and black-footed cat.
Entrances to each building are along the zoo’s one-way path, which is a clockwise path guests are required to follow throughout the zoo.
Since the Birmingham Zoo reopened in early June there have been numerous changes implemented due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required for all guests over 2 years old and zoo hours have been reduced to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday.
The July 29th announcement leaves only the reptiles building left to reopen. For more information about the Birmingham Zoo, click here.
