The Birmingham Salvation Army seeks partners for Corporate Angel Tree Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Birmingham is recruiting sponsors for the 2020 WBRC FOX6 Salvation Army Corporate Angel Tree program.
The Salvation Army is seeking local businesses, churches, small groups, and civic organizations to join the Corporate Angel Tree program. More than ever, we want to provide joy and hope to families in need this Christmas and need help from the community to meet this upcoming need.
What is the Angel Tree program?
Angel Tree is an annual program that matches local businesses, small groups, churches, and civic organizations with children from families in need and provides those sponsors with a tag that symbolizes the Christmas wishes and needs of each child. Sponsors then purchase appropriate gifts for the child described on the tag.
The program provides new clothing and toys for children of needy families through the support of partners. Each year, most Angels are adopted through the Corporate Angel Tree Program, which includes 71 local business offices, civic organizations, churches and small groups.
How the Angel Tree Program works
Each participating sponsor adopts a set number of Angels (minimum of five for the corporate program), shops for their gifts and coordinates a pick-up of the donated items for each child.
The Salvation Army will provide sponsors with all the information for each Angel to help sponsors shop for gifts, including gender, name, age, gift suggestions and needs for each child. All information about how the program works, supplies, and instructions will be provided. Gifts will be picked up at your designated location on your selected date and time.
“We anticipate that the need for Christmas assistance will increase this year and we need help to provide gifts to these local families,” stated Major Charles Powell, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabamians have faced loss of income, financial insecurity, and social and economic burdens. These same families who are struggling to meet the day-to-day finances question how they will provide gifts for their children at Christmas. Through the Angel Tree program, donors can give joy to a child in need during the holiday season.”
How to register
You and your organization, church, business, small group or club can register to participate in the Corporate Angel Tree Program this Christmas season. To register as an Angel Tree partner, visit BirminghamSalvationArmy.org to complete an interest form to receive more information or call 205.453.0946.
